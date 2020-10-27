Undaunted by a failure to land state funding to address flood wall issues, Windber Borough plans to try federal sources.
Borough Manager Jim Furmanchik said the borough is also scaling down the $500,000 project to focus on the most crucial aspects – particularly the removal of 2,500 tons of sediment that has accumulated through the corridor over the past 12 years.
He said the borough plans to seek an Army Corps of Engineers grant under the Section 313 South Central Pa. Environmental Improvement Program.
And Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) funding will also be available for select projects next spring, and grant writer Travis Hutzell is working on a proposal, he added.
Windber has a flood wall that guides Paint Creek through one corner of the downtown – underneath Somerset Avenue to Jefferson Avenue near Route 56. But upstream, sediment and knotweed continue to clog the area.
Earlier plans called for removing piping through the area, but the Army Corps application will focus solely on sediment removal.
The proposal to FEMA would include funds to remove the material as well as a priority section of pipeline.
The borough previously applied for a DEP grant.
