Borough officials voted this week to secure a $300,000 loan and a $1 million line of credit to cover ballroom upgrade costs.
While the $300,000 is more than borough officials first discussed earlier this spring, borough officials said they are under no obligation to withdraw all of it and plan to pay off the debt in short order once the ballroom is running.
The repayment won't impact taxes either, Borough Manager Jim Furmanchik said.
"A priority for us ... was that there's no penalty for rapid repayment of this loan so whatever we end up spending, we'll be looking to pay it off as soon as we can," Furmanchik said.
The debt isn't expected to have the impact on the borough's checkbook that the hefty sum might suggest.
The project received $1 million in state funds needed to turn the century-old ballroom into a year-round venue by adding heating, air conditioning and a commercial kitchen.
The $1 million bank loan, secured through Somerset Trust Company at 1.99%, will be used to pay project bills from contractors when they come due. Then the grant funds would reimburse the borough for those expenses afterward, Furmanchik said.
"It's a requirement for the (Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program) funding," he said.
While that funding is expected to cover all construction costs – including roof work and new lighting – the borough voted to acquire the separate 2.39% term loan to cover "soft costs" such as planning and design, geo-technical surveys and project-related inspections.
"Just the basic engineering costs are $99,450. It really adds up," Furmanchik said, noting those are costs that the grant doesn't cover.
With the funding secured as a non-revolving, five-year commercial credit line, the borough is under no obligation to withdraw the entire $300,000 sum – and instead can borrow as needed while the project moves toward completion, he said.
Furmanchik said officials were concerned that the project might run into problematic delays if officials borrowed less and had to go through a multi-month step of acquiring more funding.
But borough officials view the expenses as worthwhile ones to complete the project in 2022.
Given the budgets many brides have for weddings, Furmanchik said he's hopeful the 380-capacity venue will be a revenue generator for the borough, enabling council to pay off the loan early.
Extra revenue from the ballroom after the venue's costs are paid off could be used to cover other borough budget expenses in future years that might otherwise require an increase to tax millage, he said.
"This is going to have a big economic impact on our community once it's completed," he said. "And not just the borough. When you have hundreds of people coming in from out of town for a special event, they're going to be spending money at our local businesses. Our downtown will greatly benefit."
