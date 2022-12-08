WINDBER, Pa. – Windber Area School District has received a $3,800 rural and small schools grant for innovative technology and arts.
That was based on the FarmBot open innovative resource that will be integrated into the district’s science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics program.
The project is the first component of a larger project for students to learn several STEM subjects, such as coding, hardware engineering and plant science.
It’s organized into four frameworks – software, farming, hardware and sustainability – and can provide hands-on extracurricular technical work to inspire students to pursue further education in STEM.
The money awarded through this process totaled $26,354 to 13 recipients.
