One of the biggest music events of all time is coming to Windber.
“Back to the Garden 1969 – The Woodstock Experience” will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 24 at Arcadia Theater, 1418 Graham Ave.
The audience will be taken back to those three days in August when people gathered at a small dairy farm in New York state to celebrate peace, love and music.
The shows pays tribute to the music of Jefferson Airplane; Janis Joplin; Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young; Jimi Hendrix; The Who; The Grateful Dead; Santana; Creedence Clearwater Revival; Blood, Sweat & Tears; and Sly & the Family Stone.
Jerry Ledney, executive director of the theater, said the group last performed at the theater in 2017, and with this year marking the 50th anniversary of Woodstock, it seemed like a perfect time to have them return.
“Woodstock happened in August 1969, so we’re lucky enough to get the band to come back here in August,” he said. “People just love this show and we knew we had to bring it back.”
The six-piece band is comprised of seasoned players who have toured, performed and recorded nationally. The musicians, all of whom are multi-instrument players as well as vocalists, formed the band in 2009 out of their shared love for the music from the Woodstock era.
“This music is classic rock and it appeals to all ages, the younger generations to the middle generations to the older generations, who all grew up with this,” Ledney said.
Attendees are encouraged to break out their favorite tie-dyed shirt to help relive the era.
“For the people who can remember Woodstock and the music, this show is going to bring back a lot of memories of their younger days,” Ledney said.
Following the show, attendees will be able to meet the musicians in the theater’s lobby.
“People like to talk with the artists and get their pictures taken and get their autographs,” Ledney said. “Almost all of the artists will hang around and talk to the people for as long as the people are there.”
Tickets are $38, $35 and $31. Tickets can be purchased at the box office, by calling 814-467-9070, or online at arcadiawindber.com. For more information on Back to the Garden 1969, visit www.backtothegarden1969.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.