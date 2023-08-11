WINDBER, Pa. – Windber's Graham Avenue post office is closing for one month to repair its floor, U.S. Postal Service officials said.
The project won't have any impact on street delivery, officials said.
Post Office Box customers in Windber will be able to pick up their mail at the Elton Post Office, 4690 Elton Road, and they will have 24-7 access to their mail.
The Elton location opens at 9:30 a.m. Mondays through Fridays and 8 a.m. Saturdays. The store closes at 4:30 p.m. daily, except on Saturdays when doors close at 11 a.m., officials said.
The closure takes effect Saturday.
