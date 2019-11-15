Windber Police are alerting the public about a sophisticated telephone scam targeting older residents.
Callers are claiming to be Penelec, First Power and other utility providers and telling area residents their phone could be shut off “within hours” if no payments are received, Windber Police Chief Andrew Frear said.
“They know the number of accounts the person has and they’re even providing a call-back number that appears to be a phone company’s,” he said, noting that music plays while a caller is on hold.
The caller is also giving people information on where to go to send a payment, offering an address to a local Rite-Aid,” Frear warned.
The source of the call, it turns out, was tracked to an international number,” he said.
He advised residents to only call customer service lines that are printed on recent phone bills and if someone’s skeptical, call the police.
