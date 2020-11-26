WINDBER – Rising costs and declining revenue have borough officials planning to raise taxes by 1 mill next year to balance a $1.73 million budget.
And for the average borough taxpayer, it’ll add $50 more next year to the local tax bill in 2021, Borough Manager Jim Furmanchik said.
It’s a move borough officials hoped to avoid – given the current COVID-19 hardships many are facing, according to Furmanchik. But with police costs up $15,000 and a list of other line items also rising at smaller levels, it had to be done, he said.
Borough income – most of it generated by tax revenue – is down $50,400 this year, costs are projected to grow by nearly $44,000, he said, adding that belt-tightening alone wasn’t going to fill the gap.
“The budget was cut to the bare bones. We didn’t want to be in the position of cutting services,” Furmanchik said.
The 1-mill increase would generate $46,728 in additional income next year, he said.
The police department is Windber’s biggest expense, and the cost to keep it operating at two officers per shift will grow to $755,338 next year.
Contractual obligations are the main driver behind the $15,000 increase – but Fumanchik noted those raised are necessary to keep good staff with the department.
The public works department budget is also projected to grow by $4,000 next year.
And whether it’s regular police patrols, winter paving or storm water catch basin replacement projects, “all of that costs times and money,” Furmanchik said. “And we don’t want to reduce those services.”
The borough does have one purchase planned for 2021 – a new police cruiser.
Furmanchik said the borough has stuck to its pledge to add new vehicles on an ongoing basis as other models add up miles and eventually get retired.
“When we first brought our police department back, we said we were going to bend over backward to ensure the department had reliable cars on the road,” he said, noting the department drove “junk” for years prior to the borough’s short-lived disbanding of the force in the 2000s.
Furmanchik will make $23,407 as the borough’s part-time borough manager in 2021
A borough native now living in the Columbus, Ohio area, Furmanchik has been serving in the role remotely for nearly two years. And as currently planned, this year will be his last, he said.
“This will give council plenty of time to see what direction they want to pursue (with the borough manager position) in 2022,” he said.
“And if there’s anything I can do to support them in that process, I’ll be able to do it.”
Windber’s 2021 budget is now on display at the borough office. As planned, it’ll be on council’s Dec. 8 agenda for final approval.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.