WINDBER – Two people are recovering from gunshot wounds after a woman fired a handgun at a man who was attacking her friend early Sunday, Windber Police said.
The altercation occurred in a 21st Street six pack shop’s parking lot between a man and, separately, three women who pulled into the lot inside a vehicle around 2 a.m., police Chief Andrew Frear said.
Police said the man and the vehicle’s driver knew each other and the conversation turned into an altercation quickly between the pair.
When the man went to the vehicle’s passenger side and started striking another woman, the driver grabbed a handgun, exited her car and circled around to the passenger side, Frear said.
A struggle occurred over the weapon and a single shot fired. It grazed the man’s jaw, traveled through his shoulder and then struck the female passenger in the chest, he added.
Neither wound was viewed as life-threatening, Frear said.
The male involved in the altercation was treated and released, he said. The injured woman remained hospitalized as of Monday evening.
Frear said borough police are still trying to determine what sparked the altercation between the group.
No charges were filed as of 7 p.m. Monday, but the investigation is still ongoing, he added.
“We’ve spoken with the (Somerset County) DA and, although we are still working on this, we anticipate charges will be filed,” Frear said.
