WINDBER – Sections of some of Windber’s busiest streets will see new paving later this year.
Nearly $75,000 in work has been awarded to repave stretches of 12th Street, 21st Street and Stockholm Avenue.
Twelfth and 21st streets also serve as Route 56 gateways.
“Those are the busiest streets we have jurisdiction over,” Borough Manager Jim Furmanchik said.
Johnstown-based Quaker Sales Corp.’s $74,646 low bid was awarded last week for the work to begin, although that’ll be on hold until COVID-19 restrictions are eased.
Borough officials use Liquid Fuels money to cover annual paving projects.
This year, Windber was able to dedicate extra funding toward paving because a portion of the money set aside for winter maintenance went unused due to mild winter weather, Furmanchik said when bids were initially sought in March.
Paving locations include:
• 21st Street from Graham Avenue to Somerset Avenue.
• Stockholm Avenue from 19th Street to 21st Street.
• 12th Street from Jefferson Avenue to Jackson Avenue.
