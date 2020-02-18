WINDBER – Borough officials hope to have a dance partner by mid-April to explore the idea of making Windber’s historic Grand Ballroom a year-round venue.
Windber council is seeking a feasibility study on the project, inviting local firms to add heating and air conditioning to the Windber Recreation Park dance hall.
“We’ve already had inquiries from six engineering firms, so we’re hopeful,” Borough Manager Jim Furmanchik said.
The idea was first announced by borough leaders in January.
The hall, which features a stage, hardwood dance floor and kitchen, has been a recreation park landmark for generations, hosting receptions, oldies dances and other events yearly.
Borough officials’ invitation to bidders made it clear the winning bidder would add the modern amenities while “preserving the period correct architectural integrity of the ballroom,” which is more than 100 years old.
“A fully functional commercial kitchen and a deck or porch off the side of the structure, facing the swimming pool, are highly desired,” Furmanchik wrote.
The Windber Area Economic Development Committee spearheaded the plan and, working with Grant Writer Travis Hutzell, was able to secure $10,000 through the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies’ Community Initiatives Fund toward the study.
Bids are due April 10.
