WINDBER – Borough officials, as expected, gave final approval to a spending plan that raises taxes by a mill next year.
And council also took a step to lower something else – a high-profile borough blight that has sat vacant on Graham Avenue for years.
Council gave unanimous approval to both moves during a virtual meeting Tuesday.
The $1.73 million budget will add approximately $50 to the average property owner’s annual tax bill next year through an increase Borough Manager Jim Furmanchik said was necessary due to rising costs – the police department, among others – and declining revenue in 2020.
Without an increase, borough officials said they would have been forced to reduce full-time services that make the community stand out.
Whether it’s two officer-per-shift police patrols, winter paving or storm water catch basin replacement projects, “all of that costs times and money,” Furmanchik said recently.
“And we don’t want to reduce those services.”
Council voted 7-0 on the budget and millage increase.
In a separate move, council also voted to accept a $7,200 bid from Leckey’s Demolition Service to demolish and backfill 1809/1811 Graham Ave., a property council received court approval to bring down four years ago, Solicitor Joe Green said during the meeting.
Decades ago, the property was home to a local bar, Borough Councilman Jim Spinos said. It was occupied as a duplex at one point but fell further into disrepair, eventually becoming vacant in 2004, Green added.
The home is owned by area property owner Joan Albright and talks between Green and her attorney occurred since but the situation with the property hasn’t changed, Windber’s solicitor said.
“It’s time to stick to our guns and move forward,” Furmanchik said.
Borough officials said once a demolition date is finalized Albright will be formally notified.
A lien will be placed on the property to recoup the demolition cost if the land is sold – something Furmanchik said shouldn’t be an issue.
“It’s in the business district on a nice corner property ... I think there will be interest,” he said.
Borough officials have taken similar actions to bring down more than a handful of community eyesores in recent years, several of them downtown or in high-traffic areas.
