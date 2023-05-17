Raise a glass and wine all about it.
Windber Municipal Authority will host its Wine Through the Park event from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Windber Recreation Park, 160 Recreation Road, Windber.
“For the last couple years, we’ve been doing our Winter Wine Fest in November at the community building and thought we should do something in the spring to showcase our beautiful park,” said Matt Grohal, Windber Municipal Authority’s recreation director.
“We’re fortunate to have that park in our community, so we thought it would be neat to have wineries in the pavilions throughout the park where people could walk through.”
On hand with be eight wineries including Happy Valley Winery, La Vigneta Winery, Black Dog Winery, Twisted Vine Winery, Woody Lodge, Allegheny Cellars Winery, Two Birch Winery and Greenhouse Winery offering samples.
In addition, Excise Distillery, Rusty Musket Distillery, Forbes Trail Brewing and Country Hammer Moonshine also will be distributing samples.
“They will be spread out throughout the upper end of the park,” Grohal said.
Entertainment will be featured under a tent in the middle of the park and include The Evergreens from 1 to 4 p.m., followed by Jeff Corle from 4 to 7 p.m.
Four food vendors will be on site.
There also will be a basket raffle with items donated by participating vendors.
“There will be 30 to 40 baskets that we’ll raffle off,” Grohal said.
Proceeds will benefit the Windber Municipal Authority for the upkeep of Windber Recreation Park.
“It’s really a shot in the arm to keep the park looking as nice as it does,” Grohal said.
He said the event will be a fun day for friends and family.
“Everybody has been cooped up all winter and it’s now spring, so it’s a great time to get outdoors,” Grohal said.
“The park is a crown jewel for our community. Any time we can get people who haven’t been to the park in there to see the rental capacities we have from the dance hall to the pavilions to the pool, it gives us an opportunity to ultimately generate more money.”
Attendees must be 21 years of age.
Tickets are $20 and includes a complimentary wine glass.
They can be purchased in advance at Windber Community Building, 1605 Graham Ave., or online at www.eventbrite.com. Tickets also will be available at the door.
Information: 814-467-6696 or www.windberrec.com.
