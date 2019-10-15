Members of the Windber Area Ministerium are invited to participate in safety training that will be held Thursday at St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church, 803 Somerset Ave., Windber.
From 6 to 7 p.m., Capt. Chad Miller with the Johnstown Police Department will hold an active shooter discussion.
Geoff Shank with Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center will speak from 7 to 8 p.m. on Stop the Bleed and give a first aid demonstration.
From 8 to 8:30 p.m., Erika Brosig, supervisor of Direct Services/Keystone Crisis Intervention Team, will give a victim services presentation.
A question and answer session will conclude the training.
