A Windber man will now serve as Somerset County’s Entrepreneurship & Innovation Department director.
Through a vote Tuesday, Matthew Reckner will now replace former director Joseph Fetzer, who left the post in late 2019.
Reckner will make $51,500 during his first year at the job.
“We are excited to have Matt start,” Somerset County Commissioner Pamela Tokar-Ickes said.
County partners created the entrepreneurship post to help support start-ups three years ago through Appalachian Regional Commission funding, Somerset County Commissioners said. In 2018, the position was moved from the Somerset County Economic Development Council to the county.
County officials said Reckner will begin his duties in August.
