EBENSBURG, Pa. – A Windber man was sentenced on Tuesday to probation in Cambria County court after a woman died after he wrecked her vehicle in January 2020.
Darrell Edwin Wholaver IV, 34, was sentenced to 24 months of probation by President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III. Wholaver had entered a guilty plea in January to accidents involving injury or death while driving without a license.
According to authorities, Wholaver was driving Amanda Harbaugh, 31, to work in Ebensburg and a friend to the Cambria County Courthouse in Harbaugh’s vehicle when the crash happened on Jan. 27, 2020, on Plank Road in East Carroll Township.
Wholaver braked when he saw another vehicle in front of him that was moving slower than he was. He lost control of the vehicle, which hit a dirt bank, went airborne and crashed into a billboard pole, authorities said.
Harbaugh died from injuries sustained in the crash.
Wholaver’s attorney, Joseph Sutton, described the situation as “unique and sad.” He said Wholaver was not under the influence or playing Frogger, but driving a vehicle with poor tire treads without a license.
Harbaugh’s brother, Joseph Harbaugh, described the difficulty that the family has experienced since his sister’s passing. He noted that he is raising one of her two children, who has experienced difficulties since the loss of her mother.
“This is a tragedy of not just a loss of life, but of lives permanently altered,” Joseph Harbaugh said.
Krumenacker noted the difficulties he had with the case, acknowledging the seriousness of the case and the sentencing guideline of one to nine months in jail, but also that he doubted if anything would be accomplished if Wholaver, who is also working and caring for a small child, is placed in jail.
“Similar accidents happen all the time, and in many cases it just depends where the vehicle lands,” he said, adding that this accident happened to cost a woman her life.
Krumenacker said he hopes that in time the family will understand the sentence.
