WINDBER – A Baumgardner Avenue man was sent to jail Thursday after being arraigned on drug charges for two separate incidents in Windber.
Windber police say Michael A. Domonkos, 27, of the 1700 block of Baumgardner Avenue was first found unconscious in a car about 5 a.m. May 27 along Graham Avenue. A search of the car found marijuana, heroin, pills and syringes.
Charges were filed last week, and when a Windber officer found Domonkos getting into a car just after 3 a.m. Wednesday in the Windber business district, police stopped the car because there was a warrant for Domonkos’ arrest. A search of the car yielded more suspected heroin, suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Domonkos was arraigned Thursday before District Judge William E. Seger on three felony counts of drug possession with intent to deliver, six misdemeanor possession charges, six counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of driving under the influence.
He was placed in Somerset County Prison after failing to post $50,000 bond. Preliminary hearings are scheduled Wednesday in Seger’s court.
