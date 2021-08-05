SOMERSET – A Windber man pleaded guilty on Thursday in Somerset County court in connection with allegations of indecent assault of a young girl sometime between 2009 and 2019, authorities said.
David Scott Graham, 40, of the 1300 block of Cambria Avenue, pleaded guilty before President Judge D. Gregory Geary to one count of endangering the welfare of children. Charges of aggravated indecent assault and indecent assault were withdrawn.
According to a criminal complaint filed by Windber police, Graham was accused of assaulting one girl and attempting to take photographs of a second girl taking a shower.
The investigation started with a report from Somerset County Children and Youth Services. Charges were filed after a forensic interview was conducted at the Child Advocacy Center in Somerset County.
