A Windber man was ordered on Wednesday to stand trial, accused of assaulting a registered nurse at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown last month, authorities said.
Matthew Johnathan Burns, 36, of 1700 block of Hillside Avenue, was held for court following a preliminary hearing before District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown.
According to city police, Burns was in the intensive care unit on Aug. 7 being treated for a suicide attempt. A nurse testified that she entered the room to help Burns’ wife because he was attempting to crawl out of bed. The nurse said Burns threatened to kill her and tried to punch her with a closed fist.
It took “seven of us to hold him down,” she testified.
Burns was charged with aggravated assault and making terroristic threats. He is being held in Cambria County Prison on $35,000 percentage bond.
