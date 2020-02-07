A Windber man was sentenced in federal court in Johnstown on Friday to spend two years in prison for violating the conditions of his supervised release, U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady announced.
Paul Marone, 40, of Veil Road, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Kim R. Gibson to 24 months in prison and two years’ supervised release, according to a press release issued on Friday afternoon by Brady’s office.
Marone was on supervised release from a 2012 conviction in the Western District of Michigan of traveling with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor, according to information presented to the court.
Brady’s office said that that release was revoked on Friday “for enticing, coercing a minor to engage in sexual activity and using an electronic device to communicate with a minor for the purpose of promoting sexual relations with a child.”
In 2015, Marone was on supervised release for the same conviction when Gibson revoked that release for “similar conduct,” according to Brady’s office. Later that year, he was sentenced to 24 months in prison and five years’ supervised release for violating the terms of his supervised release by possessing ten cellphones and using them to communicate with minors, Brady’s office said.
