JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Windber man will appear in Cambria County court, accused of breaking into a woman’s residence, striking her with a gun and kicking her in the head, authorities said.
Matthew Washko, 39, of the 500 block of Main Street, was ordered to trial following a preliminary hearing before District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown.
According to a criminal complaint, city police allege that Washko entered a woman’s home in the 700 block of Bloom Street in Dale Borough just before midnight on Sept. 13.
The woman told police that she was awoken by a notification on her cell phone that indicated there was motion on a security camera at her door. The woman recognized it was Washko and immediately called 911, the complaint said.
While the woman was on the phone, Washko forced his way into the apartment and entered the bedroom, the complaint said. He allegedly pulled the woman from the bed and choked her, kicked her in the head with steel-toed boots and hit her in the head with a pistol, the complaint said.
Washko reportedly said, “This is what God wants,” and then fled before police arrived, the complaint said.
The woman was treated at Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
Washko faces charges of aggravated assault, burglary, criminal trespass, terroristic threats, simple assault and reckless endangerment. A charge of strangulation was dismissed following the Dec. 10 hearing.
He is free on bond.
