EBENSBURG, Pa. – A Windber man entered guilty pleas in Cambria County court on Tuesday in relation to breaking into storage units and not completing a construction job.
Justin Hicks, 37, entered a guilty plea to disorderly conduct, criminal trespass and driving under the influence in three separate cases before Judge David J. Tulowitzki.
According to Assistant District Attorney Eric Hochfeld, Hicks was paid for a construction job, which was never completed in January 2022, and also in January 2022, he was seen breaking into 13 storage units at Spare Storage in Richland Township.
The following also appeared before Tulowitzki on Tuesday:
• Kaliek Strobel-Primus, 19, entered a guilty plea to purchase of a controlled substance.
According to Hochfeld, a search was conducted at a residence, where Strobel-Primus was present and where less than two grams of cocaine were recovered.
• Nicholas Chonko, 38, entered a guilty plea to possession with intent to deliver s controlled substance in relation to a December 2022 arrest by the Cambria County Drug Task Force.
• James Rios, 23, entered a guilty plea to theft by unlawful deception in relation to not completing home repair work after he was paid.
• Casper Seymore, 26, entered a guilty plea to manufacturing with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance by a not registered person after an arrest by the Cambria County Drug Task Force.
All defendants are scheduled to be sentenced by Tulowitzki at 9 a.m. Sept. 15.
