A Windber man faces criminal charges, accused of strangling a woman until she passed out on the kitchen floor, authorities said.
Windber police charged Daniel Decker Romesburg, 28, of the 700 block of Main Street with strangulation, simple assault and harassment.
According to a criminal complaint, a woman approached a police officer at Sheetz on Main Street on Friday saying that she had been assaulted by Romesburg during an argument over medication.
Romesburg allegedly smashed her face into a brick wall in the basement. The woman was making dinner when Romesburg allegedly choked her until she passed out on the kitchen floor, the complaint said.
When the woman awoke, she ran from the house to a nearby Sheetz. The woman said Romesburg demanded that she find his medication.
Romesburg was arraigned by on-call District Judge Kenneth Johnson, of Somerset, and freed on $10,000 unsecured bond and told to stay away from the victim.
