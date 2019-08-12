A Windber man jailed last week after a raid at his residence is facing additional charges for an alleged assault of a nurse at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.
A criminal complaint filed by Johnstown police says Matthew John Burns, 36, was in the hospital's intensive care unit for treatment Aug. 7 when he attempted to crawl out of his bed.
A nurse attempted to get Burns back into the bed when police say Burns threatened to kill the nurse and attempted to punch her with a closed fist.
Burns was charged with one count each of aggravated assault and terroristic threats.
He has not yet been arraigned in Cambria County, according to online court documents.
Last week, Burns was charged with several felonies after a raid on his Hillside Avenue residence by Windber Borough police and the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General.
In that case, Burns faces two counts of illegally possessing a firearm, one count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (marijuana and THC cartridges) and two counts of endangering the welfare of children.
He was also charged with resisting arrest, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police said Burns, a convicted felon, was in possession of two long rifles. Burns was also accused of having two children, ages 10 and 13, around uncapped used syringes, the user of which had hepatitis C.
Burns was taken to the Somerset County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bond Aug. 2.
Online court documents show Burns' bail was changed to unsecured by Somerset County President Judge D. Gregory Geary Aug. 6.
