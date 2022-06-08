WINDBER, Pa. – A Windber man will appear in Somerset County court, accused of slamming a woman’s head against a pickup truck during an argument after a night of drinking, authorities said.
Windber police charged Matthew Shay Lees, 43, of the 800 block of Graham Avenue, with aggravated assault and disorderly conduct.
According to a complaint affidavit, Lees and the woman started the night of April 3 at Windber VFW Post 4795 on Graham Avenue before heading to Polish Falcons on Sixth Street.
After leaving Polish Falcons, an argument broke out in which Lees threw the woman against a Dodge Ram pickup truck and then slammed her head against the vehicle.
The woman was treated at Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
Lees waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Wednesday before District Judge William Seger, in Windber, sending the case to Somerset County court.
Lees is free on $10,000 unsecured bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.