A Windber man faces nine charges, including five felonies, following a Friday raid on his Hillside Avenue residence involving Windber Borough police and the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General.
Matthew John Burns, 36, was charged with two counts of illegally possessing a firearm, one count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (marijuana and THC cartridges) and two counts of endangering the welfare of children. He also faces four misdemeanor charges: resisting arrest, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance (marijuana and THC cartridges) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Burns, a convicted felon, was allegedly in possession of two long rifles. He was also accused of endangering the welfare of two children, ages 10 and 13, by having them in an environment with uncapped used syringes, the user of which had hepatitis C, according to a criminal complaint filed by Agent Eric Gelles from the attorney general’s office.
The arrest was made following an investigation that was “going on for a short period of time,” according to Windber Borough police Chief Andy Frear, who said borough police and the attorney general’s office worked together on the case.
“It’s a consistent effort,” Frear said. “It’s constant. We’re working well with the attorney general’s office, state police, whoever we need to work with. There are so many different task forces within the area. You need to be able to cooperate with everybody, and that’s what we do.”
Burns was arraigned in District Judge William Seger’s court Friday and remains confined at Somerset County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bond, court records indicate.
