WINDBER – Two Cambria Avenue residents are facing charges related to sexual abuse of two young girls over a period of years.
David S. Graham, 44, and Gwen K. Kissinger, 41, both of the 1300 block of Cambria Avenue in Windber Borough, were charged by Windber police after an investigation by Somerset County Children and Youth Services, the criminal complaint says.
The alleged victims told investigators Graham sexually assaulted one of the girls when she was about 6 years old, the court papers say. He repeatedly took pictures and attempted to take pictures of the both girls over several years while they were showering or in other private situations, they told police.
The affidavit says the alleged victims told investigators Kissinger was aware of at least some of the incidents, but did not intervene.
Graham was arraigned Wednesday by District Judge William Seger. He was released on $25,000 unsecured bond.
Charges include felony aggravated indecent assault of a child. Misdemeanor charges include indecent assault of a person under 16, invasion of privacy and three counts each of corruption of minors and child endangerment.
Kissinger was mailed a summons on misdemeanor charges that include three counts each of corruption of minors and child endangerment.
Graham’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 3, and Kissinger’s is set for Feb. 12.
Both hearings will be in Seger’s court.
