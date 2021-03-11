WINDBER – A Windber-area man will appear in Somerset County court, accused of sending sexually explicit images of himself to two teenage girls, authorities said.
Kyle James Custer, 23, of the 1900 block of Centennial Drive, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Wednesday before District Judge William Seger, of Windber.
According to a criminal complaint filed by Windber police, the investigation started when
Custer called the department on Jan. 24 to report an unauthorized use of his van. Custer then called police saying the van had been located. Custer reportedly told police that he had agreed to loan the vehicle to a 14-year-old girl and her 13-year-old friend because “they had something on him,” the complaint said.
Custer later allegedly admitted to having sexually related conversations with the girls, knowing they were juveniles, and sent one of the girls obscene photos and a video of himself through Snapchat.
The girls reportedly told Custer that, if he did not loan them the van, they would go to the police, the complaint said.
Custer requested images of one of the girls saying that he wanted to be her “sugar daddy,” the complaint alleges.
Police also alleged that Custer sent a 16-year-old girl an obscene photo of himself through Snapchat.
Custer is charged with disseminating obscene and other sexual material to minors, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors, endangering the welfare of children and permitting unauthorized use of his vehicle.
