WINDBER – A Windber man will appear in Somerset County court, accused of threatening to shoot a woman with a .357 Magnum handgun after a night of drinking, authorities said.
John Dordal Seefeldt, 51, of the 900 block of Grove Avenue, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Wednesday before District Judge William Seger, of Windber.
According to a criminal complaint filed by Windber police, a woman reported that, when she and Seefeldt returned home from a bar around 1 a.m. on Feb. 14, he accused her of being too friendly with other customers. Seefeldt allegedly pulled out a loaded .357 Magnum handgun and threatened to shoot her.
Seefeldt said, “I am going to kill you and no one is going to care,” the complaint said.
The woman ran from the house and called police. Police said they went to the house, arrested Seefeldt and seized the weapon.
Seefeldt allegedly fought with police and spit at one officer. At the police station, he continued to shout threats toward the woman, who was sitting in another room writing her statement, the complaint said.
Police charged Seefeldt with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, simple assault, strangulation, intimidation of a witness or victim, illegally possessing a firearm and harassment.
He is being held in the Somerset County Jail without bond.
