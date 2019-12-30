WINDBER – A Windber man was jailed Monday, accused of assaulting a juvenile and a woman during a domestic dispute a day earlier.
Windber police charged Brian Ronald Rodgers, 60, of the 500 block of Bedford Street, with two counts each of endangering the welfare of children, simple assault and harassment.
According to a criminal complaint, police said Rodgers had been drinking all day when he allegedly kicked a boy and then covered his mouth and nose to prevent him from breathing.
Rodgers then allegedly struck the woman who tried to stop him.
Rodgers attempted to take a 1-year-old child in his vehicle, but the juvenile boy tried to prevent him from “driving drunk,” the complaint said.
Police said the woman texted her mother next door to call 911.
Rodgers was arraigned by on-call District Judge Douglas Bell, of Meyersdale, and sent to Somerset County Jail after failing to post $1,000 bond.
