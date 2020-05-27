SOMERSET – A Windber man will stand trial in Somerset County court, accused of abusing two girls sometime between 2009 and 2019, authorities said.
David Scott Graham, 44, of the 1300 block of Cambria Avenue, waived his formal arraignment on Tuesday before President Judge D. Gregory Geary.
According to a criminal complaint, the girls told Windber police that Graham took photographs and attempted to take photos of them while they were showering or in other private situations.
Graham faces criminal charges, including felony aggravated incident assault of a child, indecent assault, corruption of minors and endangering the welfare of children.
Windber police filed the charges after an investigation by Somerset County Children and Youth Services.
Graham remains free on bond.
