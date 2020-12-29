To celebrate their upcoming 20th anniversary, the Windber Rambler Lettermen’s Club has launched a new fundraising campaign to further support district athletics.
The group is made up of former student-athletes from Windber Area School District who have, with help from the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies, contributed $44,000 in scholarships to graduating senior athletes and more than $35,000 in funding to the school district for sports opportunities since inception.
Now, the members have set their sights on doubling the group’s current fund throughout the next two years.
“We looked at our finances and what we want to do to help the Windber high school athletics ... and decided we needed more money in our fund,” campaign chairman and club treasurer Robert Portante said.
The group provides an annual $1,000 scholarship to a male and female senior athlete from Windber, but have decided they want to increase that payment to $1,500.
When discussing this idea with representatives from the community foundation, it was discovered that wasn’t possible if the group wanted to continue providing supplementary funds to the sports programs while growing the fund.
The members get requests throughout the year from different Windber groups for small financial assistance, such as with meals while on the road, and they’re always glad to lend a hand.
“We just felt like we could be doing more,” club President Todd Bostock said.
Typically, the group relies on an annual spring golf outing as their main fundraiser.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the lettermen were unable to organize that fundraiser this year – the tradition will continue in the future.
Bostock said the club is a positive influence on Windber students and that’s something the members want to continue, which is why they created this campaign.
He spoke fondly of not only sports but all extracurricular activities, and how those endeavors can provide a good foundation and support for students.
“The Windber Rambler Lettermen’s Club has been an outstanding supporter of our athletic programs at Windber for many years,” district Athletic Director Stephen Slatcoff said.
“They have been a critical component in helping to provide various opportunities to our student-athletes in all of our programs within the district through their fundraising efforts.”
He added that the district is appreciative of the “generous contributions” from the group and looks forward to working with them in the future.
Online donations can be made at cfalleghenies.org/cfa-funds/wrlc.
For more information, contact Portante at portanteba@hughes.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.