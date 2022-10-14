WINDBER – Borough residents began noticing a foul order emanating from a neighboring house on Railroad Street in August and called the fire department.
When firefighters wearing Tyveck protective suits arrived at the house, they found the source of the odor.
Authorities said they found "severely deplorable conditions."
According to a complaint affidavit, they found dead chickens, neglected cats, animal bones covered with insects, feathers, fur, feces, trash and a sticky brown substance covering the floor.
Windber police charged Sandra Star Taylor, 44, and Adrianna Taylor, 20, with animal cruelty and neglect of animals. They waived their right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday before District Judge William Seger, of Windber, sending the case to Somerset County court.
A third person also was charged and is awaiting a preliminary hearing.
The house was condemned and determined a threat to public safety and public health, police said.
