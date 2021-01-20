Building on its well-known breast cancer screening outreach, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber is launching a year-long program for women to practice preventive health care.
The hospital’s Screen One Screen All campaign encourages women to be seen regularly by their gynecologist, discuss any symptoms or concerns and schedule screenings recommended in the latest guidelines.
“2020 has been a rough year all around and we fear many women may have put off important health screenings due to COVID-19,” said Erin Goins, director of women’s health services.
The Screen One Screen All campaign kicks off during January, which is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month. But the campaign includes all areas of women’s health.
“Cervical, ovarian, uterine and breast health should all be viewed as equally important,” said Dr. Greg Whorral of Windber GYN Associates.
“We want women of all ages to understand that there is comprehensive care for them here in Windber, starting in their teens and staying with them throughout all the changes in their lives; including early pregnancy, after childbirth and before and well after menopause.”
Through the campaign, those receiving mammograms at Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center will be reminded to schedule their Pap test or gynecological exam. Those visiting the GYN group will be assessed for their routine mammogram.
“Our goal is to make sure that these important routine screenings don’t get overlooked for another year,” Goins said.
The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists recommends women aged 21-29 years should have a Pap test every three years. Those aged 30-65 years should have a Pap test and a human papillomavirus test every five years.
The American Society of Breast Surgeons recommends annual screening mammograms beginning at age 40 for women of average risk for breast cancer.
