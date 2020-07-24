Windber Home Health has been recognized as a national quality control firm for its patient satisfaction rating.
Strategic Healthcare Programs has named the Windber organization a Premier Performer in its annual awards program, recognizing the local program for ranking in the top 5% for overall satisfaction among more than 3,000 participating home health providers.
The award is based solely on patient input, which is a true measure of the care that home health nurses provide, said Lori Zevorich, director of the Windber organization.
“Receiving this honor is a wonderful tribute to our nurses, from our patients,” she said. “Knowing that you have made a difference in someone’s life and helped them to heal is the greatest compliment a nurse can receive.”
