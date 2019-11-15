WINDBER – Windber Borough will hold the line on taxes in 2020.
And following a one-year trial, Jim Furmanchik will continue working remotely as borough manager, overseeing borough business from his Ohio home.
The $1.69 million budget, up approximately $10,000 from the current year’s plan, keeps millage in check thanks in part to cost-savings in areas such as workers compensation insurance as well as the savings the borough continues to see by shifting away from full-time management, Windber officials said.
Through his new contract, Furmanchik will remain manager for $21,407 annually next year – up from nearly $17,000 last year but a fraction of the $65,000 council budgeted for the job in 2018.
A year ago, Furmanchik described the move as a one-year trial. In the months since, he said he often worked 25 to 30 hours a week at the post but it reinforced his hope that the task could be handled by phone and computer from 250 miles away.
Over the summer, his duties included managing the borough’s response to a multi-car Norfolk Southern train derailment in June that required several weeks of cleanup work.
Then, in July, a persistent pattern of downpours caused stormwater-related flooding in town.
Windber Council President Mike Bryan said borough administration’s ability to navigate back-to-back “crisis situations” proved two things.
Windber can survive and thrive with a “remote” part-time manager.
And secondly, Furmanchik is still the right guy for the job.
“With the relationships Jim has forged through 20 years of (borough) service, when he dials someone up, they’re answering and responsive to him,” Bryan said. I think the way he worked through the issues we had this summer speaks for itself.”
He estimated Windber may have had to raise taxes 2 mills to cover the cost – benefits included – to add a full-time manager.
Furmanchik doesn’t receive health care through the borough.
He said recent steps Windber has taken – among them assigning codes enforcement to a full-time officer, Anson Bloom – have made it possible for a “team approach” to handle crucial elements of borough management, including veteran borough office staff, Bloom and Public Works Director Dave Swiokla.
Furmanchik said he was more than willing to stay on board.
“My heart’s still in Windber. And fortunately, with today’s technology, there’s not much you can’t do with a cell phone and a computer,” Furmanchik said.
Through a budget approved Tuesday, millage will stay at 17.92 mills.
“Council is very cognizant of trying to maintain the purse strings of the municipality as best as we possibly can,” Bryan said. “If we can hold the line, that’s what we try to do.”
Police costs, contracts rising
Other costs within the 2020 spending plan will rise – including the police budget, which will increase another $18,000, borough officials said.
The police budget is tagged at $740,000 for 2020.
Through two separate contracts approved this fall, the communities Windber’s department serves will also pay more for protection next year.
Scalp Level’s contribution will rise to $31,900 next year, and eventually $33,600 in 2022.
Its larger Somerset County neighbor, Paint Borough, will pay $47,750, and $51,750 by 2022.
Furmanchik noted that service to those neighborhoods, and Windber itself, will stay the same, with two officers patrolling 24-7.
