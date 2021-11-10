WINDBER, Pa. – Windber’s more than $1 million ballroom renovation project is expected to get underway early next year, but it won’t stop the borough from holding the line on taxes in 2022.
Council unanimously vote, tentatively approved a $1.7 million budget that keeps millage as is, at 18.92 mills next year.
Council had previously raised millage twice over the last three years, including a 1-mill increase in 2021.
Council President Mike Bryan said the borough was able to hold the line through “belt-tightening” and an influx of support from the federal American Rescue Plan.
Part of the $400,000 is being used to reimburse the borough for purchases and other expenses that were necessary in reaction to the pandemic – including technology upgrades.
“You don’t want to always rely on one-time (funds) but we also want to make sure we’re minding the store as best we can from a financial standpoint,” Bryan said. “You can’t always keep taxes the same for residents – but we were lucky and fortunate this year.”
The fact that borough salaries held steady for 2021 only made that move easier, he said.
Ballroom consultant
Borough Manager Jim Furmanchik is stepping down from his post later this month – but he’ll continue to lead Windber’s effort to revamp the Windber Recreation Park ballroom in 2022 as project manager.
Furmanchik has spearheaded the more than $1 million effort since early 2020 and accepted council’s offer to serve as project manager next year for $18,500.
The Windber native will continue working with the project’s architect and engineers to ensure the effort moves forward as designed and expected – from the bidding phase to a ribbon-cutting late next year.
Bids were advertised in The Tribune-Democrat on Wednesday seeking qualified construction firms to turn the historic band hall into a year-round venue with a commercial kitchen and central air conditioning.
Borough Council President Mike Bryan said American Rescue Plan funds will be used to cover Furmanchik’s payment.
“We need someone to quarterback this project, and Jim has shown he’s the right person to do it,” Bryan said.
Furmanchik said he was “floored” that the borough turned to him to continue the work.
While he’s looking forward to retirement, Furmanchik has also been a staunch supporter of the ballroom project and the economic impact its events can yield for Windber.
“And this is going to give me time to focus on one thing – the ballroom – and making it the best it can be. I’m happy to do it,” he said.
