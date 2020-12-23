WINDBER – The next time a Windber-area resident needs medical assistance, it might be a crew of firefighters rushing to their aid.
Windber’s volunteer fire department earned Quick Response Service certification this month by the Department of Health, signaling Station 611’s firefighters have the training and medical equipment necessary to render medical aid if they arrive before one of their Northern EMS ambulances, Deputy Fire Chief Anson Bloom said.
“With a variety of things effecting EMS as we know it, the department was committed to finding a way to ensure there is never a delay in care,” he said, noting that with ever-rising calls, the chance a Northern EMS ambulance might be handling another call is becoming increasingly realistic.
Within the department, 85% of their volunteers are certified at the EMT level of higher,” Bloom said.
Basic life support equipment, oxygen, backboards, cervical collars and other supplies are now part of the fire department’s supplies – as well as triage tags to identify injuries.
According to Somerset County 911 officials, Windber Fire Department is one of nine departments that currently have the Quick Response Service designation.
