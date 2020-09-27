WINDBER – Local leaders in this coal town are planning a bash to celebrate Windber’s 125th birthday in 2022.
While hindered by COVID-19 guidelines, borough officials are planning to reach out to local businesses, churches, community groups and residents to brainstorm ways to make Windber’s quasquicentennial a year to remember, borough financial secretary Robin Gates said.
“We know there will be a big parade. That’s a definite,” she said.
“But with everything else, we want to get the community involved – and hopefully form different committees to come up with ideas.”
Anyone interested in joining the effort or pitching ideas can reach out to the borough at 814-467-9014, she said.
Gates is hopeful a big part of the activities will involve showcasing the borough’s history.
Windber was founded in 1897 by the Berwind family, whose namesake coal company designed the town and brought it to life while mining surrounding seams of coal.
Gates said longtime businesses will be encouraged to share their own histories, too, by displaying old photographs and memorabilia.
Borough Manager Jim Furmanchik said council wants to shine a light on the business district.
That’s one reason the borough paid $2,800 to have its downtown utility poles painted this month.
Crews with Barclay Electric, which handles the task of installing the borough’s Christmas decorations each fall, have spent evenings over the past few weeks in a bucket truck, giving 14 weathered wooden poles new coats of gray paint.
“I think it’s going to give the downtown some extra luster,” Furmanchik said, crediting Barclay for finding a way to do the job at a “generous” price.
Even with 2022 still a little more than a year away, it’ll pay off to plan ahead, he said.
Gates said the hope is to have committees in place by January so each group has a full year to figure out how to can carry out its plans.
She said the group has reached out to the Windber Area Visioning Experience (WAVE) and Eureka Coal Heritage Association about possible collaborations.
One option might be to hold a 125th anniversary celebration the weekend before or after Miner’s Day, a weekend-long event that often serves as a homecoming for many former residents, Furmanchik and Gates said.
“We could make the celebration a whole week,” Gates said.
