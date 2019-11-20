WINDBER – Just about every time a hard rain falls on Windber, a wave of water and debris rushes down Baumgardner Heights’ hillside roads.
In the low-lying Jackson Avenue area, stormwater floods the neighborhood, pouring into basements or turning yards in ponds, Windber fire Chief Bob Haddad said.
“There was a point over the summer where we ran 51 incidents in one day. We were pumping 4 feet of water out of some basements,” he said.
Windber Borough officials are hoping to change that pattern this spring.
The borough’s EADS Group engineers have drawn up plans to expand the storm sewer capacity in both neighborhoods – a move Borough Manager Jim Furmanchik said will likely involve more than 700 linear feet of new, larger pipeline and 11 catch basins.
“This is something residents there have been suffering through for years – and those two areas are without question the greatest priority when it comes to flooding concerns,” Furmanchik said.
Like many communities across the Johnstown region, record-level rainfalls over the past two years have only magnified the problem, frustrating neighborhood residents and inundating first responders who are called to the scene, he added.
“Hopefully, this is going to alleviate issues for everyone,” Furmanchik said.
As estimated, the work could carry a nearly $240,000 cost.
But borough officials are treating the issue as an emergency situation that would be partly covered by its sewer fund, he indicated.
Windber’s public works crew will handle work in the Baumgardner Heights and 17th Street area, where four catch basins will be replaced by larger ones and nearly 250 feet of piping would be added, Furmanchik said.
An outside contractor will be needed to increase the Jackson Avenue neighborhood’s stormwater capacity, he said.
EADS engineers estimate 500 feet of new pipeline will be added, along with seven new pre-cast storm drains, Furmanchik said, noting that three of the basins are replacing old, faulty ones.
The work will require a Department of Environmental Protection permit. But Furmanchik said he’s hopeful the project will be ready to go out for bids early next year so construction can get underway by early spring, he said.
Flood channel fixes eyed
Borough council is also turning its attention to its flood control channels.
Repairs have been conducted as recently as 2007 on the system, which includes a flood wall that guides Paint Creek through one corner of the downtown – underneath Somerset Avenue to Jefferson Avenue near Randy’s BiLo and Route 56.
But upstream, an imposing island of sediment has accumulated over the past 12 years, Furmanchik said.
He estimated there’s 2,500 tons of it.
Borough officials are applying for a state H2O grant that would clear the sediment from the creek’s path and replace aging conduit pipes that run along the flood protection channel, Furmanchik said.
“It’s to the point where that (sediment) is becoming a point of concern,” he said. “We want to get that addressed to keep that channel functioning at 100%.”
Borough officials are also working with the DEP and Army Corps of Engineers, which inspect the system each year, about obtaining funding within the next decade to overhaul the entire channel, he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.