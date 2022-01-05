WINDBER, Pa. – The appearance of political signs in 2020 outside Windber’s district court will result in the office’s relocation.
With the lease for District Judge William Seger’s 15th Street office expiring in June, the Somerset County commissioners have tentatively approved a $1,300-per-month lease for a new district court office on Jefferson Avenue, near Randy’s BiLo.
“Our courts have to stay fair and neutral,” Court Administrator Tammy Jo Escalera Rivera said. During the week of the 2020 presidential election, it might not have appeared that way in Windber – due to posted signs that were “completely outside the county’s control,” she said.
Election signs touting candidates were posted at the 15th Street property by its owner – the district court’s landlord, she said.
County records show that the 15th Street property is owned by Berwind Corp., a Philadelphia-based investment management company with deep roots in the coal industry. The company founded Windber in the late 1800s. Officials with Berwind did not return messages on Wednesday.
Property owners have every right to post campaign signs on their properties – but it became a problem for the county in 2020, Rivera said. Signs touting any political candidate or party shouldn’t be posted in the same place where court proceedings are conducted, she said.
Even though county employees didn’t post the signs, state election code violations might also come into play, Somerset County Solicitor Michael Barbera said.
Rivera said that the county fielded “several” complaints from residents who were upset to see the signs. She said the signs did not appear to be an issue during the fall municipal election, but the county does not want to risk another occurrence.
Through the court administrator’s office, proposals for a new location were sought this fall, county officials said. The property at 1501 Jefferson Ave., owned by The Rullo Family Limited Partnership, was the lower of two proposals received.
The limited partnership involves a family that includes Somerset County Judge Daniel Rullo. According to the nonprofit National Center for the State Courts, there’s no law prohibiting Somerset County from leasing the space. A judge may lease property to the county in which the judge is an elected official.
But regardless, counties must follow the Ethics Act when it comes to expenditures above $500 – including lease deals – to ensure the process is public and proper, Barbera said.
That includes a public advertising process for proposals, giving anyone interested an opportunity to submit an offer “to eliminate any perception of impropriety,” he said.
“It turned out that the Rullo proposal was the best offer,” he added.
Rivera said the Jefferson Avenue property will be a more convenient location. Located just off Route 56, it offers a full parking lot, is Americans With Disabilities Act-compliant, and sits just down the street from the Windber police station. The current district court office on 15th Street does not have a parking lot.
But there’s still plenty of work needed to be done to renovate the space into a court office, Rivera said. The county will have to seek bids for the renovation work at a future date.
