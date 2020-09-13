Windber Borough Council has given a Paint Township couple the final approval necessary to receive a conditional-use permit for a borough salon.
Borough officials approved the move Tuesday.
It followed a formal recommendation sent by the Windber Planning Commission, which reviewed the request last month.
It allows a salon to be built inside a 272 Jefferson Ave. house that sits within a residential district. Without the permit, such businesses aren’t permitted.
