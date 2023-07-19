INDIANA, Pa. – Nick Jacobs and his wife Mary Ann Hoysan Jacobs, of Windber, have donated more than $40,000 to their alma mater Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s school of osteopathic medicine project.
IUP’s Council of Trustees in 2022 endorsed exploration of the creation of a school of osteopathic medicine, citing demand and a lack of trained physicians to provide care for Pennsylvania citizens.
The Jacobs’ gift will go toward the accreditation application process for the school.
Nick Jacobs said that he’s passionate about rural health and that he and his wife hope their donation will encourage others to do the same.
He has been a co-founder and president of Windber Research Institute – now Chan Soon-Shiong Institute for Molecular Medicine in Windber – and is the founder of the Clinical and Translational Genome Research Institute, part of Southern California University of Health Sciences. He’s also the founding executive director of the Conemaugh Heath Foundation, the Laurel Highlands Educational Foundation and the Mercy Healthcare Foundation.
IUP is working toward hiring a founding dean for the school of osteopathic medicine and will seek applicant status from the American Osteopathic Association’s Commission on Osteopathic College Accreditation, which is a three- to five-year process.
