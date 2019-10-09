An authentic night of Indian cuisine and entertainment will be celebrated at this festival.
The Community Arts Center of Cambria County will host its inaugural Diwali Festival of Lights at 6 p.m. Nov. 2 at Windber Country Club, 1392 Forest Hills Drive, Salix.
The event will include Bharatanatyam dancing, Bollywood dancing, the Indian and American national anthems, traditional Indian singing and Flavors of India, a culinary description of the meal and history of Diwali with Neelam Malhotra.
“Because of the community’s overwhelming response to this spring’s Holi Festival of Colors, which sold out, we knew that another event had to happen this year,” said Angela R. Godin, executive director of the arts center.
“Thanks to the generous help from Neelam Maholtra, the center is able to showcase true, traditional Indian culture in a dynamically artistic way.”
Diwali Festival of Lights will include an Indian menu catered by India Garden.
The menu includes appetizers of samosas, chilli chicken red and mango lassi; a main course of chicken tikka masala, palak paneer, chole, tawa subji, various naan breads, rice, raita and salad; and desserts of ras malai and gajar halwa. Coffee, iced tea and chai Indian spiced tea will be provided.
The menu is not gluten free and contains nuts, dairy, cinnamon, turmeric, cumin seeds, paprika, coriander and coriander seeds, lemon, saffron and curry.
There also will be a cash bar available throughout the evening.
“As the first arts center in Cambria County, the center strives to provide innovative ways to showcase various art forms while preserving the cultural integrity,” Godin said.
“Diwali Festival of Lights will demonstrate even more of this tremendous artistry. It is a do not miss event.”
The festival is sponsored by Kotzan CPA & Associates P.C.
Proceeds will benefit programming at the arts center.
Tickets are $30 for members and $35 for nonmembers.
Table sponsorship also are available.
Seating is limited and reservations are required by Oct. 24 by calling 814-255-6515 or online at www.caccc.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.