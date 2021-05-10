WINDBER – A Windber Borough business owner is resigning from council to focus more time on his pizza shop.
Pino Gallina informed fellow borough officials he is stepping down from his seat – a move that creates a short-term vacancy borough council will seek to fill.
Because this is a municipal election year, any appointment would be a short-term one, enabling the Nov. 2 election to decide who would eventually fill the final two years of the term.
Gallina’s family owns and operates Mimo’s Pizza.
He told The Tribune-Democrat last week that the demands of operating his restaurant during the pandemic have made it difficult to give borough matters the time and attention they deserve.
“It’s not a surprise to anyone that the pandemic has been hard on restaurants,” he said. “And right now, mine needs me there 100% of the time.”
Borough Manager Jim Furmanchik said Gallina will be missed, but Windber officials understand his decision.
“He’s a young man with a large heart, and he has great concern for the community of Windber,” Furmanchik said.
Gallina turned in his letter in April, but council has 45 days to accept the letter, per borough code, he said.
Furmanchik said borough officials could discuss finding a replacement for Gallina at their Tuesday meeting.
An appointee would be able to serve through the end of the year. The seat would appear on the fall ballot to be filled for the remainder of the two-year term.
