WINDBER – The search is on for Windber’s next borough manager.
With Borough Manager Jim Furmanchik planning to end his tenure at the end of the year, Windber officials are seeking resumes to fill the part-time job.
The goal is to find someone who can handle the day-to-day administrative duties, while continuing the borough’s progressive approach to revamping the community, council President Mike Bryan said.
“We bought ourselves extra time by having Jim stay with us another year. This gave us a longer runway to go through the process and find someone to take over in 2022,” Bryan said.
Furmanchik, who is now living in the Columbus, Ohio, area, is retiring at the end of the year.
Windber’s borough manager is tasked with overseeing office staff and the public works department.
Council made the position part time several years ago after hiring a full-time codes enforcement officer, Anson Bloom, to invest more time in battling property maintenance issues in town.
Bloom also reports to the borough manager.
“We want this to continue to be a well-run borough, and we also want someone who will pursue opportunities to grow and maximize our community,” Bryan said.
“We’ve got the right momentum. We want to keep it going.”
Council has been advertising the vacancy for the past month, with an initial deadline for applications as Friday.
if all goes as planned, Windber’s next manager will also be coming on board at the point work is underway to transform the Windber Recreation Park ballroom into a year-round draw, a more than $1 million project that council is confident will lead to ramped up facility usage.
The borough will oversee the venue, but plans aren’t yet finalized on who would would handle the day-to-day work, such as venue tours and bookings, Bryan said.
Whether council might create a dedicated position to handle the task or go another route, “that’s still being fleshed out at this point,” he said.
“The ballroom committee is working on that now.”
It’s possible the borough manager hire – and his or her own background – will help clarify plans, Bryan said.
For now, council is still collecting applications with no date yet set to make a hire.
“We could extend the deadline, if needed,” he said, noting that a council committee will decide on how to proceed in narrowing down candidates once all applications are received.
“Our next manager is going to have big shoes to fill,” Bryan said.
“But we don’t have to rush this process. We want to take the time to find the right person for the job.”
David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TDDavidHurst.
