It’s an unmistakable sound.
For Windber resident Louis Kiss, the sound of diesel trucks using engine brakes each morning is like a wake-up call from a jackhammer on wheels.
“There are times it starts at 3 a.m.,” he said Thursday. “It shakes you out of bed.”
Kiss, 74, and fellow residents frustrated by the sound will get a chance to air their concerns this week.
After years of unsuccessful attempts at solving the problem, borough officials will hold a town hall-style meeting at 10 a.m. Friday in the borough office between residents, Borough Council, two PennDOT local District 9 traffic engineers and Rosebud Mining, which relies on trucks to haul its coal through the area.
Given that Route 56 is a state highway, the issue is a complex one, Borough Manager Jim Furmanchik said.
It mixes speed limits, state laws and safety.
But he’s hopeful the meeting will provide clarity. If nothing else, it’ll give residents who have been frustrated by the issue a chance to find out what can and cannot be done straight from the department that oversees Pennsylvania’s highways.
Borough officials have tried to address the problem for years. In 1981, council passed a law regulating “jake,” or engine brake, usage, he said.
“But you can’t enforce it without notification on state roads,” Furmanchik said.
And with the speed limit at 55 mph on the stretch, Furmanchik has been told the road doesn’t meet the criteria for a survey to look at adding the signage, Furmanchik added.
Kiss said he’s still hopeful there’s a solution.
He said he’s been frustrated by the noise for more than 50 years.
His home sits near Windber Stadium – and a traffic light at a curve intersection “the state would never design today,” he said.
The Windber man said he’s collecting signatures for a petition.
And he’s hopeful the state will consider adjusting the speed limit, saying speed is an issue through the corridor regardless.
“There have been too many accidents in that intersection. If the light is green ... people just go. And it’s basically a blind intersection,” he said.
It’ll be up to residents to explain that, Kiss added.
Furmanchik said borough police are continuing to monitor the area to ensure trucks and tractor-trailers that do pass through the area are obeying local laws.
But he also recognizes why PennDOT isn’t always eager to ban engine brakes across Pennsylvania.
“It can be a double-edged sword. It’s basically asking drivers not to use a safety device,” Furmanchik said.
“But on the other hand, there’s a good chance some drivers are using them when they don’t have to.”
