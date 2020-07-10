Windber Borough has reset its spring cleanup date.
Borough officials are now holding their curbside cleanup dates on Aug. 3 and 4.
Council approved a bid for Yonish Hauling to do the work at $140 per ton.
Borough residents interested in participating this year must obtain a $45 permit, which can be obtained at the borough’s Graham Avenue office building, Borough Manager Jim Furmanchik said.
Refuse piles will be limited to 500 pounds, having only one major appliance per pile. Metals must be placed in a separate pile. Refrigerated appliances must have a freon removal sicker.
Computers and other electronics cannot be disposed, he said.
A detailed listing of permitted and banned items is posted on www.windberboro.com, Furmanchik said.
