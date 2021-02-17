WINDBER – Windber Borough officials have finalized a new agreement with the community’s cable provider that will ensure a portion of the company’s local revenue from cable bills will stay local over the next decade.
The 10-year franchise agreement provides that a 5% share of the profits made from borough customers will go to the borough, Windber Manager Jim Furmanchik said.
In 2020, Windber received $73,751 through the deal.
“Most of the contract is pretty much iron-clad,” he said. There’s not a whole lot to negotiate. “But 5% is the most we’re allowed to take by federal law, so it’s the best we can get.”
Philadelphia-based Comcast is a telecommunications conglomerate whose cable division provides cable television service, Xfinity internet and telephone service to millions of people across parts of the U.S.
Comcast serves parts of Somerset County, as well as central and northern Cambria County.
As approved by council, the new deal extends into 2031.
Ballroom project preparations
Council has hired a local grant writer to oversee the funding compliance process necessary to obtain the $1 million grant state officials awarded last month for a historic ballroom’s renovations.
Travis Hutzell, resource development director for United Way of the Laurel Highlands, was named grant coordinator, Furmanchik said.
Hutzell, who already worked with the borough to secure a $10,000 grant toward the project through the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies, will prepare the borough’s formal application and business plan and compose a project narrative for the state to review. That also includes an economic impact analysis the state requires.
“We’re extremely excited he’s willing to do this,” Furmanchik said.
Hutzell will be paid $10,000 for the work, borough financial secretary Robin Gates said.
The borough received word last month it was receiving the funds needed to transform Windber Recreation Park’s historic ballroom into a year-round venue with a commercial kitchen.
Borough officials are also taking steps to bring on an engineer who would oversee the project from “start to finish,” including the design phase through and bid process oversight, Furmanchik said.
That would include preparing bid packets for eventual contractors.
Borough officials are aiming to submit all documents necessary by late June so they can seek bids on the work later this year, Furmanchik said.
Construction bids could be awarded in January 2022, if all goes well.
