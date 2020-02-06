WINDBER – A Scalp Level woman who dedicated decades of her life to preserving Windber’s heritage and small town charm has passed.
Sandra “Sandy” Pritt, 75, served as a driving force behind Windber’s Miners Memorial Day Weekend and co-founded the Eureka Coal Heritage Foundation before being inducted into the community’s Hall of Fame in 2012.
“She typified the way we look at Windber, because she was a Scalp Level resident but the whole Windber community was always near and dear to her heart,” Borough Manager Jim Furmanchik said.
Pritt led with a love of her community’s history “and a good heart,” often reaching out to fellow leaders about ways to better the Windber area, he said.
Her obituary noted that Pritt was an original board member for the reborn Arcadia Theatre in the late 1990s.
For more than 20 years, she served as the Eureka Coal Heritage Center’s president, working to preserve the story of Windber and the coal industry that built the area.
Furmanchik said Pritt will be remembered for turning the fledgling Miners Memorial Day Weekend from a small parade to “Windber’s biggest event.”
“It’s a full-blown, four-day event now ... because of her efforts,” he said, describing the weekend as a “homecoming” for many former residents.
Pritt died Wednesday at home, where she worked as a notary for decades, Matt Scislowicz said.
He said she leaves a lasting legacy.
Under her watch, Miner’s Memorial Day proceeds paved the way for Windber’s Miners Park statue and memorial wall, said Scislowicz, a friend of Pritt’s for more than 60 years,
He credited Pritt’s upbringing, recalling her as a coal miner’s daughter who developed a deep love for her town.
Furmanchik said that love was returned.
“I never heard anyone ever make a bad comment about Sandy. Everybody loved her,” he said.
Funeral arrangements for Pritt are being handled by the Meek & Dalla Valle Funeral Home in Windber.
