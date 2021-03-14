WINDBER – Frustrated by nearly $79,000 in unpaid taxes last year and the pattern of some property owners dodging payments as habit, Windber Borough officials took a step to publish their names alongside overdue bills from 2020 and earlier.
In a unanimous vote, board members decided to spend up to $1,000 in newspaper advertising designed to compel those with outstanding debts to pay up.
Borough officials, including President Mike Bryan, said that shortfall could have saved the borough from increasing taxes in January.
“We need to take this serious,” Borough Councilman Jim Spinos said, “because it’s not fair to the average citizens on fixed incomes who are faithful in paying their taxes every year.”
Windber might be the first municipality in the region to ever take the step. But it’s not the first time Windber Borough officials have aired frustration that a small percentage of property owners habitually dodge their real estate tax obligations.
“These tax dollars are used to pay for services that everyone benefits from,” Borough Manager Jim Furmanchik said, citing street cleaning, plowing and 24/7 police protection as prime examples. “And it’s extremely unfair when we have one portion of our residents, including our elderly, covering the cost for everyone.”
The timing comes as Somerset County’s unemployment rate – 7.4% in December – is still recovering from a pandemic-sparked spike that saw one in six eligible workers laid off at one point last spring.
Furmanchik didn’t question that there are still people dealing with pandemic hardships. He said it isn’t the borough’s goal to single them out.
“This effort is geared toward people who, for years and years, have thumbed their nose at this municipality – and probably the school district and county, too,” he said.
Many property owners with lingering tax bills play the system, waiting to pay until their property would otherwise go up for tax sale, Furmanchik added. Borough officials hope posting names and local tax debts from 2020 will nudge residents into acting long before the debt reaches that point, he said.
Like most communities, Windber prepares its budget each year anticipating some property owners won’t pay their taxes. In doing so, the borough relies on lowered estimates and past history to predict how much revenue they’ll receive in an upcoming year.
For 2020, the borough projected $833,000 in tax revenue. Instead, figures show that just over $801,000 was collected – a $32,000 shortfall during a year in which operating costs for police and public works both increased.
Borough officials said they don’t want to see that happen again.
In their vote, the board pre-authorized borough staff to verify if property owner information, 2020 tax debts and cumulative debt can all fit in page-long Windber Spirit ads and then make the order, assuming it doesn’t exceed $1,000.
Furmanchik said that the occasional Cambria County “tax rolls” that are printed several times a year in newspapers, including The Tribune-Democrat, helped inspire the idea.
Cambria County has been publishing property notices for decades – and they work, Cambria County Tax Claim Bureau Director Joanne Ranck said. But she said there is a distinct difference between the step the county takes and Windber’s move.
Property names and addresses only appear on Cambria’s tax sale and sheriff sale lists once those properties have been delinquent for multiple years, meaning they wouldn’t include 2020 debts until at least 2022, she added.
“Sometimes people just can’t pay their entire bill right away. They set up a payment plan ... and it might take them a little longer to pay their prior year’s bill. Some people wait until they get their income tax return,” Ranck said, noting they are permitted to do so, even though they pay a small penalty fee. “And with COVID right now, we know it has been even harder.”
Residents react
Around Windber, borough residents had different opinions about Windber Borough officials’ plans to publish the tax list.
Lifelong borough resident Mark Bates supported the concept.
“I pay my taxes every year. Why shouldn’t everyone else?” he said, pausing from doing yard work in front of his Windber home. “Once people see (the ads), they’ll have explaining to do. They won’t be able to get away with it anymore.”
Borough resident Ryan Kearns’ mind was quick to shift to the pandemic.
“Everybody should pay their taxes ... but these are tough times,” he said on his way home from work. “Why not use that $1,000 on something that shines a little bit of light through these dark times right now?”
Across town, borough resident Robert Chippie had mixed emotions.
Without a doubt, there are property owners who can afford to pay their fair share, but scam the borough – and they deserve to see their name in print, he said. But there are also people struggling to make ends meet because of recent hardships, and there’s probably a better way to get their attention, he added.
An effort more targeted to habitual offenders might be the better option, he suggested.
“This isn’t Las Vegas or some coastal city,” he said. “This is a small town, and right now, a lot of the good jobs are gone.”
